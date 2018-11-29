INX media case: Delhi HC extends interim protection to Chidambaram till Jan 15

New Delhi, Nov 29: The Delhi High court on Thursday extended interim protection to former Union Minister P Chidambaram till January 15, 2019.

Chidambaram had in May rushed to a trial court for protection from arrest in Aircel-Maxis case before approaching the Delhi High Court in connection with the INX Media case.

The court had earlier granted protection from arrest to the senior Congress leader and his son Karti in Aircel-Maxis case till November 1. The senior Congress leader's role has come under the scanner of investigating agencies in the Rs 3,500-crore Aircel-Maxis deal and the INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore.

It was during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister in the UPA-1 government that clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) was granted to the two ventures, in which alleged irregularities have been found.

In the INX Media case, the CBI registered an FIR on May 15 last year against alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance to the media group for receiving overseas funds -- to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance Minister.