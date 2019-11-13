  • search
Trending Maharashtra Supreme Court Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    INX Media case: Delhi court extends Chidambaram's judicial custody till Nov 27

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 13: A Delhi court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram till November 27 in the INX Media money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

    Chidambaram
    Chidambaram

    Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar passed the order after the senior Congress leader was produced before the court through video conference due to lawyers' strike in the district courts.

    The ED moved an application seeking extension of custody which was allowed by the court.

    P Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and is currently in the ED custody in a related money laundering matter.

    Outrageous and mad decision: Chidambaram on Gandhis' SPG cover withdrawal

    The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017 alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs. 305 crore in 2007, during P Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

    Thereafter, the ED lodged a money-laundering case in this regard in 2017.

    The ED had taken him into custody on October 16 this year.

    More INX MEDIA CASE News

    Read more about:

    inx media case chidambaram

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue