    INX Media case: Court reserves order on Chidambaram's arrest

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 14: A Special CBI court on Monday reserved its order on Enforcement Directorate (ED) application seeking the arrest of former union minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram in connection with the INX media case.

    Former union minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram

    The special CBI court in New Delhi will pass its order tomorrow.

    The case is related to alleged irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds amounting to Rs. 305 crore in 2007, when Mr Chidambaram was the Finance Minister under the then United Progressive Alliance government.

    During the proceedings on 12 October, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing ED in the matter, had told the court that Chidambaram's custodial interrogation is required as the agency wants to seek information related to the shell company in abroad and 17 bank accounts highlighted in the case.

    Story first published: Monday, October 14, 2019, 18:08 [IST]
