INX media case: Court extends P Chidambaram's CBI remand till Aug 30

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 26: The CBI court on Monday extended the remand of Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media alleged corruption case till August 30. He was earlier sent to the 5-day custody in the alleged case.

Chidambaram and co had accounts in Argentina, British Virgin Islands, France, Austria....., says ED

Seeking extension of Chidambaram's custodial interrogation by five days, counsel appearing for the CBI, SG Tushar Mehta said that they have sent a Letter Rogatory, or judicial requests, to five countries seeking details of payment trail in INX media case in which former finance minister P Chidambaram is arrested. He further said the ED has filed a few documents before the Supreme Court in relation to Chidambaram's involvement in the case.

Arguing on behalf of Chidambaram, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said that he cannot keep P Chidambaram in custody until he gets an answer to the LRs. To this, Mehta said, "We sent the LRs long back. I'm not saying that I am seeking remand awaiting the LR."

Sibal also questioned agency about the evidence of the $5 million that it claimed has been paid as kickback. ''Let the CBI first show something concrete before asking for an extension'', argues Sibal.

He also said the amount was mentioned to sensationalise the case and claimed that the CBI has no details of the $5 million involved in this case.

Sibal tells the court that the CBI had asked Chidambaram whether any amount was paid to him by co-accused Peter Mukerjea. "I (PC) have categorically said no" to that question., Sibal said.

On Wednesday, Judge Kuhar had sent Chidambaram to CBI custody till Monday but he had allowed the former finance minister's family members and lawyers to meet him daily for 30 minutes. The court had also said that Chidambaram will undergo a medical check-up every 48-hours during the five-day CBI custody. The Rouse Avenue Court had also told CBI that the "accused's dignity cannot be violated."

During the five-day custody, the CBI has questioned Chidambaram regarding the FIPB approval given by him to the shell companies owned by his son Karti in connection with the INX media case.

Chidambaram's plea against CBI rejected as infructuous by SC

Chidambaram's alleged involvement in the INX case is currently being probed by two agencies- ED and CBI.

Earlier in the day, in a setback for Congress leader P Chidambaram, the Supreme Court refused to entertain his petition challenging the dismissal of anticipatory bail in a corruption case lodged by the CBI in the INX media scam.

About INX media case:

In 2017, top investigative agencies have filed an FIR in relation to alleged irregularities in fund clearance to INX media house. It was alleged that FIPB (Foreign Investment Promotion Board) cleared the fund of Rs. 305 crore in the scam. P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram has also been summoned in the case.