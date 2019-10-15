INX Media Case: Court allows ED to take custody of P Chidambaram

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Oct 15: A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to take custody of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in the money laundering and corruption case of INX Media.

"It's not of the dignity of this person that you interrogate and arrest him here in public view," Special CBI judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar said while allowing the ED interrogate Chidambaram.

This comes just two days before the judicial custody of Chidambaram was set to expire in the case filed by the CBI.

INX Media case: CBI keeping Chidambaram in jail to humiliate him, SC told

The ED had on Friday moved a plea seeking production warrant of the 74-year old senior Congress leader.

The probe agency said in its plea that it requires custodial interrogation of Chidambaram in the money laundering case related to INX Media.

Probing corruption charges in the INX Media case, the CBI had arrested Chidambaram on August 21.

The next day, he was remanded in CBI custody. Later, on September 5, he was sent to judicial custody in Tihar jail, which was extended from time to time and is set to expire on October 17.

The ED has sought Chidambaram's custody on the ground that he is required to seek information about some overseas shell companies and 17 bank accounts.