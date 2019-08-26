  • search
    INX media case: SG Tushar Mehta, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal enter court room

    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Aug 26: Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram will be produced before special CBI court today in connection with the INX Media alleged corruption case. He was earlier sent to the 5-day custody in the alleged case.

    Chidambaram

    Chidambaram and co had accounts in Argentina, British Virgin Islands, France, Austria....., says ED

    Congress lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi has arrived at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court for P Chidambaram's bail hearing.

    He will be presented before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar in the Rouse Avenue court today afternoon.

    On Wednesday, Judge Kuhar had sent Chidambaram to CBI custody till Monday but he had allowed the former finance minister's family members and lawyers to meet him daily for 30 minutes. The court had also said that Chidambaram will undergo a medical check-up every 48-hours during the five-day CBI custody. The Rouse Avenue Court had also told CBI that the "accused's dignity cannot be violated."

    During the five-day custody, the CBI has questioned Chidambaram regarding the FIPB approval given by him to the shell companies owned by his son Karti in connection with the INX media case.

    Chidambaram's plea against CBI rejected as infructuous by SC

    Chidambaram's alleged involvement in the INX case is currently being probed by two agencies- ED and CBI.

    Earlier in the day, in a setback for Congress leader P Chidambaram, the Supreme Court refused to entertain his petition challenging the dismissal of anticipatory bail in a corruption case lodged by the CBI in the INX media scam.

    About INX media case:

    In 2017, top investigative agencies have filed an FIR in relation to alleged irregularities in fund clearance to INX media house. It was alleged that FIPB (Foreign Investment Promotion Board) cleared the fund of Rs. 305 crore in the scam. P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram has also been summoned in the case.

