INX media case: CBI court sends Chidambaram to Tihar jail till Sept 19

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Sep 05: A Delhi court on Thursday sent P Chidambaram to judicial custody till September 19 in connection with INX Media case. He will be sent to Tihar Jail.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar pronounced the order on the CBI plea that former finance minister P Chidambaram be sent to judicial custody in the INX Media corruption case.

Meanwhile, the Special CBI court will hear P Chidambaram's application for surrender in Enforcement Directorate case on September 12.

Chidambaram's counsel had opposed the plea for judicial custody and instead offered that he be taken into ED custody in the money laundering case arising out of the INX Media scam.

Sibal has requested a separate cell for him, a cot, a western toilet and medicines.

"There is no principle in law that says once police custody is over, judicial custody must be granted," Chidambaram's lawyer Kapil Sibal said in the court.

Sibal said that Chidambaram can surrender and the Enforcement Directorate can take his custody. Sibal, however, strongly objected to judicial custody.

[Aircel-Maxis cases: Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to P Chidambaram, son Karti Chidambaram]

Chidambaram's 15-day CBI custody, ordered by the special court in five spells, which started after his arrest on August 21 night, ends on Thursday. He was produced before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar, who on Tuesday sent him to CBI custody till today by taking note of the the Supreme Court's order which had said that Chidambaram would be in the CBI custody till September 5.

CBI had lodged an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in FIPB clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. Thereafter, ED lodged a money laundering case in 2017. The Delhi high court had on August 20, rejected anticipatory bail pleas of Chidambaram in the INX media scam cases lodged by CBI and ED.