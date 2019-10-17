  • search
    INX Media case: Chidambaram's ED custody extended till Oct 24

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 17: Former union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was on Thursday sent to Enforcement Directorate (ED) Custody till October 24.

    According to reports, His judicial custody in connection with the CBI case of the matter has also been extended till 24th October.

    The court has approved facilities like western toilet, home-cooked food and medicine as requested in an application by Chidambaram's lawyers. Application for separate cell has also been allowed by the court during the period of the custody by Enforcement Directorate.

    [INX Media case: CBI keeping Chidambaram in jail to humiliate him, SC told]

    The case is related to alleged irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds amounting to Rs. 305 crore in 2007, when Mr Chidambaram was the Finance Minister under the then United Progressive Alliance government.

    The ED investigating team is following the procedure after a local court here on Tuesday allowed the central agency to interrogate the senior Congress leader in this case. His son Karti Chidambaram and wife Nalini Chidambaram also visited Tihar jail on Wednesday morning.

    A Delhi court allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to take custody of Chidambaram in INX Media case. Probing corruption charges in the INX Media case, the CBI had arrested Chidambaram on August 21. The next day, he was remanded in CBI custody.

    The ED has sought Chidambaram's custody on the ground that he is required to seek information about some overseas shell companies and 17 bank accounts.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 17, 2019, 19:05 [IST]
