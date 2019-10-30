INX Media case: Chidambaram moves Delhi High Court seeking interim bail

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 30: Former Union Minister P Chidambaram moved the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking interim bail in the INX Media money-laundering case on health grounds.

The application was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who sought urgent listing of the matter.

The bench listed the matter before the appropriate court on Thursday. The plea for interim relief has been moved by Chidambaram in his main bail application in the INX Media money-laundering case.

Chidambaram, 74, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday in the INX media corruption case, is under the ED's custody that ends on Thursday.

He was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case.

The case was registered on May 15, 2017 alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

The CBI on October 18 filed its charge sheet naming Chidambaram and several others as accused in the INX media corruption case.

The trial court took cognisance of the charge sheet on October 21 and subsequently, on October 22, the apex court granted him regular bail in the matter.

The senior Congress leader has sought bail in the money laundering case, saying the apex court has held that he is neither a "flight risk" nor is there a possibility of "his absconding from the trial".

On October 16, the ED interrogated Chidambaram in Tihar Jail and then formally arrested him "for the specious reason of being evasive" during questioning, the plea claimed.

The application has also contended that Chidambaram's health condition is "fragile" as he is 74-years-old and suffers from various ailments, including coronary artery disease.