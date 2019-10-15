INX Media case: CBI keeping Chidambaram in jail to humiliate him, SC told

New Delhi, Oct 15: Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday sought bail from the Supreme Court in the INX Media corruption case saying the CBI wants to keep him in custody to humiliate him.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Chidambaram told the bench headed by Justice R Banumathi that there were no allegations about the former finance minister or his family members having ever tried to approach or influence any witness in the case.

The lawyers told the apex court that there are no allegations of financial loss or siphoning of funds.

They also questioned the findings of the Delhi High Court, which had rejected Chidambaram''s bail plea on September 30, saying it should not have referred to the merits of the case while deciding a bail petition.

The court would hear the arguments of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is representing CBI on Wednesday.