    INX media case: CBI files charge sheet against P Chidambaram, 13 others

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 18: In another development to the INX Media money laundering case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Firday has filed chargesheet in in Delhi's Rouse Avenue court. The matter to be taken up by the Court on Monday, October 21. It names 14 accused, including the Congress leader's son Karti Chidambaram, Peter Mukherjea and Indrani Mukerjea.

    Chidambaram

    Earlier on Thursday, a Delhi court on Thursday had sent former finance minister P Chidambaram for custodial interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till October 24 in the INX Media money laundering case "to facilitate proper investigation in the case to reach a logical end".

    Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar allowed the ED to quiz Chidambaram for seven days. The court permitted the senior leader's request that he be allowed a separate cell, home-cooked food, western toilet, medicines, spectacles and visit by his family members and lawyers for 30 minutes daily, after the central probe agency did not oppose it. The court also directed the ED to get him medically examined every 48 hours and to produce him on October 24.

    INX Media case: Chidambaram's ED custody extended till Oct 24

    His judicial custody in connection with the CBI case of the matter has also been extended till October 24.

    On Wednesday, the Delhi court had issued production warrant against him in the case lodged by the ED. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar issued the production warrant after the ED informed the court that it has questioned Chidambaram in Tihar jail, where he is currently lodged.

    Chidambaram is serving jail term since September 5 in a case related to the alleged scam being probed by the CBI and ED. His remand was supposed to end on October 17.

    The case pertains to an FIR registered by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram when he was the Finance Minister.

    Read more about:

    chidambaram inx media

