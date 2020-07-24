Invite COVID-19 warriors, avoid crowds, MHA to states in Independence Day advisory

New Delhi, July 24: The Union Home Ministry has issued guidelines to all States and Union Territories ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

In its advisory, the MHA has directed States and UTs to avoid large congregations owing to the pandemic. The MHA also suggested that coronavirus warriors such as doctors be invited for the events in the respective States and UTs.

In view of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, while organising various programmes or activities for Independence Day celebrations, it is imperative to follow certain preventive measures such as mandating social distancing, wearing of masks, proper sanitisation, avoiding large congregations, protecting vulnerable persons.

Therefore all programmes should be organised in a way that a large congregation of people is avoided and technology used in the best way possible for celebrating the befitting occasion. The events could be webcast in order to reach out to people at large, who are unable to take part, the Home Ministry said in its advisory.

Meanwhile, the government in its guidelines has said that this year at Red Fort, the activities would be very limited.

This year it would be limited to the Prime Minister's speech, guard of honour, unfurling of the National Flag, National Anthem and release of the tricolour balloons.

School children will not be part of the function and the list of dignitaries would be lesser.

This year there would be only 250 invitees as opposed to the 900 to 1,000 every year.

The final list would be prepared by the Ministry of Defence, a report in The Indian Express said.

Except for the NCC cadets, this year children will not take part. The staff would be present with PPE kits and there will be several sanitisation points, the report also added.

Many more details such as the list of invitees, size of the gathering and also whether tea should be served are year to be finalised.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway at the Red Fort. The chairs will be placed in designated areas to ensure social distancing. The Fort will be shut for the public from August 1 onwards. Earlier the Red Fort was open until August 7.