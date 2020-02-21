  • search
Trending Coronavirus Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Investment done by India Cements into Jagan's companies was bribe: ED tells Court

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Feb 21: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday filed a counter affidavit in the Telangana High Court seeking dismissal of the petition filed by N Srinivasan of India Cements company who sought to quash the ED cases against him in the quid-pro-quo case involving Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

    According to the counter-affidavit, the ED opposed the move and said that India Cements invested Rs 140 crore group of companies owned by Jagan, in violation of the norms.

    N Srinivasan
    N Srinivasan

    Opposing quash pleas filed by India Cements and its MD Srinivasan, the ED stated that the petitioner tried to project that he does not know anything regarding business association and crucial financial decisions of the company and gave evasive replies in the quid-pro-quo case.

    The investments in 2007-2008 were made in Bharati Cements, Jagathi Publications and Carmel Asia Holdings, the Enforcement Directorate said.

    ED records Srinivasan's statement in case against Lalit Modi

    India Cements got several undue benefits from the then state government headed by late YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Being company's vice-chairman and managing director, he is responsible for criminal and fraudulent acts of his companies and as such he is guilty of offence of money laundering, it added.

    A case was registered against Srinivasan under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)-2002. The burden of proof lies on the accused since the PMLA is a special statute. Interfering with the case at this juncture either by quashing the case or staying further trial proceedings would be premature and unjust, they stated.

    Srinivasan had to prove that he had not committed the crime of money laundering and that can be done only by examination of the evidences presented by the ED, the affidavit said.

    More INVESTMENT News

    Read more about:

    investment bribe n srinivasan enforcement directorate affidavit

    Story first published: Friday, February 21, 2020, 12:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 21, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X