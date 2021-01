After being hit by stones, Vande Bharat runs into motorcycle

oi-Deepika S

Lucnow, Jan 13: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday ruled that the requirement to publish a notice of intended marriage under the Special Marriage Act will be optional from now.

The court said the publication of such notices "would invade in the fundamental rights of liberty and privacy".