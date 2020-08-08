YouTube
    Intruder from Pakistan shot dead by BSF

    New Delhi, Aug 08: A suspected Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force while trying to sneak across the International Border close to Gujarat and Rajasthan.

    The BSF's night patrol party spotted a man who first crossed over the IB and then climbed over the fence on the intervening night of August 7 and 8. The intruder was challenged and then fired upon after he crossed the border fence.

    BSF officials said that it was dark and the forces fired in self defence. The intruder who hid himself in a bush after running away was later found dead on the Indian side when the BSF personnel searched the area.

    "At the same moment, BSF troops also noticed movement on Pakistani side. Earlier, similar attempts made by Pakistan during day time were foiled by BSF. However, this is the first time that infiltration attempt has been made during night time in this area," an official release from the BSF said.

      The BSF has been on very high alert ahead of the Independence Day on August 15, the BSF release also added.

      Story first published: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 16:27 [IST]
