  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Intruder from Pakistan apprehended by BSF at Jammu

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 03: The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended a youth from Pakistan who was trying to infiltrate into India. He has been identified as Ashan.

    He was trying to infiltrate into the Indian side in the Kanachak area at the Akhnoor sector of Jammu. Investigations are on.

    Intruder from Pakistan apprehended by BSF at Jammu
    Representational Image

    The Indian agencies have been reporting a high number of infiltration bids from Pakistan. 15 Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists are already waiting at the terror launch-pads in Lipa valley along the Line of Control (LoC) on the Pakistani side to infiltrate in Kashmir, Intelligence reports suggest.

    Delhi on high priority alert as cops look to hunt down 3 highly trained JeM terrorists

    According to intelligence inputs, Pakistan-based terror groups may target vital installations in several key Indian cities in the next few weeks, sources said.

    Pakistan's plan is to trigger series of terror attacks in Kashmir to project to the international community that situation in the Valley is fast deteriorating following India's decision to withdraw special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two union territories, they said.

    More BORDER SECURITY FORCE News

    Read more about:

    border security force jammu and kashmir pakistan terrorists

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue