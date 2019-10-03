Intruder from Pakistan apprehended by BSF at Jammu

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 03: The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended a youth from Pakistan who was trying to infiltrate into India. He has been identified as Ashan.

He was trying to infiltrate into the Indian side in the Kanachak area at the Akhnoor sector of Jammu. Investigations are on.

The Indian agencies have been reporting a high number of infiltration bids from Pakistan. 15 Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists are already waiting at the terror launch-pads in Lipa valley along the Line of Control (LoC) on the Pakistani side to infiltrate in Kashmir, Intelligence reports suggest.

According to intelligence inputs, Pakistan-based terror groups may target vital installations in several key Indian cities in the next few weeks, sources said.

Pakistan's plan is to trigger series of terror attacks in Kashmir to project to the international community that situation in the Valley is fast deteriorating following India's decision to withdraw special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two union territories, they said.