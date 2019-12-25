‘Introspect if what you did was right’: PM Modi to anti-CAA protesters

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condemned the violence in Uttar Pradesh during the protests against citizenship amendment act (CAA), and urged the protesters to introspect if their actions have been "good or not".

"People who damaged public property and were involved in violence in the name of protest in UP should introspect if what they did was right," Modi said at the foundation-laying ceremony of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in Lucknow.

"I request and tell these protesters that if good roads, facilities, and a clean sewerage system is a citizen's right, maintaining them correctly is their responsibility as well," he said.

"Issues of Article 370 and Ram Temple have been resolved peacefully. The way to give citizenship to refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan has been cleared. 130 crore Indians have found solution to such challenges with confidence," he added.

Eighteen people have died across Uttar Pradesh in protests against the law which was passed by Parliament on December 11.