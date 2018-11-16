Interview: People of Mizoram want change, says state BJP chief JV Hluna

Aizawl, Nov 15: Five states of the Indian Union have started going to polls in November-December of which one is from the Northeast. Mizoram is a state in the northeastern part of the country where the BJP is yet to make inroads fulfilling its slogan for 'Congress-mukt Bharat'. The Congress is in power in the state for the last 10 years, making it one of those rare states, though the BJP's state president - Professor JV Hluna - thinks it will all change this time and the party will win around 25 seats.

Oneindia spoke to the 66-year-old leader over phone on Thursday, November 15, about the election which is scheduled on November 28 and here is what he had to say.

Excerpts from the interview:

Oneindia: What is the scenario before the election this time?

Hluna: Mizoram has seen no development but only corruption in the last 10 years of Congress rule. People want a change this time. They only want development and hence change is likely this time because the BJP is capable of bringing development.

Oneindia: How many seats are the BJP contesting this time and what are the prospects of winning?

Hluna: The BJP is fielding candidates from 39 seats this time and the number is much higher than any time in the past. One person could not file his nomination papers since he had applied for voluntary retirement from government job but his papers were not processed on time. In 2013, the BJP fielded only eight candidates but our organisation in the state is much bigger this time.

Oneindia: Are you making any alliance this time? What about MNF, a member of the North East Democratic Alliance?

Hluna: No, we are contesting it all alone this time.

Oneindia: Does the BJP's Hindutva politics makes it difficult for the party in states like Mizoram?

Hluna: No, it doesn't. Although the BJP is being seen as an anti-Christian party but we are explaining it to the people that our identity is not about that. We believe in positive secularism.

Oneindia: Are the BJP's top leaders coming to the state for campaigning?

Hluna: Yes, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be campaigning in Mizoram on Friday, November 16. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign here on November 23 while BJP national president Amit Shah will be here on November 20.

Mizoram has 40 Assembly seats out of which the Congress won 34 in 2013 and the MNF won five. The remaining one went to the Mizoram People's Conference.

The result of the election will be announced on December 11, along with those in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.