Interpol warns of biological threats posed by suspicious packages during COVID-19

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 20: The Interpol said that it has been reported that attempts at deliberate contamination by spitting and coughing on surfaces and objects has been reported.

In its latest guidelines, the Interpol said that despite limited risks, few cases of threatening letters allegedly contaminated with COVID-19 targeting political figures have been reported. There was however no specific mention of any instance.

The Interpol also said that this modus operandi could be used to also target vulnerable groups. Instances of individuals claiming to sell contaminated samples of body fluids have also been reported.

China’s COVID-19 vaccine induces immune response, found to be safe

Some individuals may deliberately move from COVID-19 affected areas to non-affected areas despite their medical conditions and travel restrictions. The authorities must inform the postal and front desk services of the biological threats posed by suspicious packages and follow the regular protection measures.

Prominent public figures must be made aware of these risks and specialised cyber crime or counter-terrorism investigators should pay particular attention to online market places.

Further the Interpol also warned that malware and ransomware campaigns infecting computer systems of individuals are now on the rise. Cyber criminals have been targeting sites where system access or data is critical for the deployment of ransomware. Criminals are using health related equipment or services businesses to cover up transactions that are suspicious in a bid to integrate illegal money into the legal economy, the Interpol has also said.