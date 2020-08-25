Interpol issues red notice against Nirav Modi’s wife

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 25: The Interpol has issued a red notice agains the wife of Nirav Modi, a prime accused in the Punjab National Bank fraud case amounting to Rs 13,500 crore.

    The notice was issued at the request of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the money laundering case registered against Ami Modi. A red corner notice acts an International arrest warrant.

    It may be recalled that Ami had left India with Nirav Modi and other family members in the first week of January 2018. It is alleged that she had gone to the US. She was a director in a few companies which were allegedly used by Nirav Modi for money laundering.

    Ami was named as an accused in the PNB money laundering case in March last year. Nirav Modi was arrested in London by the Scotland Yard authorities in March 2019. He was declared an economic fugitive offender under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act in December 2019.

    A special court that was set up under the PMLA ordered confiscation of movable and immovable properties belonging to Nirav Modi. The fugitive businessman is currently fighting an extradition battle against India in London. On the last date of hearing he was remanded in further custody until August 27.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 25, 2020, 14:44 [IST]
