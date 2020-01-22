Interpol issues Blue Corner Notice to help locate controversial godman Nithyananda

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 22: Interpol has issued 'Blue Corner Notice' against controversial godman Nithyananda on the request of Gujarat Police. A blue notice is issued to locate a person who is missing or is an identified or unidentified criminal or is wanted for a violation of ordinary criminal law.

The police confirmed the development in a charge sheet filed in a local court in connection with an FIR lodged against Nithyananda last November after two girls went missing from his ashram in Ahmedabad.

"The Interpol issued the Blue Corner notice against the controversial godman this month," said Deputy Superintendent of Police KT Kamariya.

The police said they are working to have a Red Corner Notice issued against him. Nithyananda was earlier declared wanted by the Gujarat Police.

On November 20, an FIR was registered against Nithyananda on the charges of alleged kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children to make them collect donations from followers to run his ashram in Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

Police also arrested Sadhvi Pranpriyananda and Priyatatva Riddhi Kiran, both women disciples of the controversial godman, on charges of allegedly kidnapping at least four children, keeping them in illegal confinement in a flat and using them as child labourers to promote activities of the ashram to collect donations.

Nithyananda is also an accused in an alleged rape case filed against him in Karnataka.

While police continue to look for him, reports have emerged that he has created a "Hindu nation", Kailaasa, with its own flag and political setup, on an island near Ecuador.