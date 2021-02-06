Internet suspended again at borders where farmers are protesting

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 06: Internet has been suspended again at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur on a day the farmers held the three hour long chakka jam.

    The suspension of internet services has been announced in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency, the order said. The Tikri, Ghazipur and Singhu areas come under the purview of the suspension order.

    The first such order was issued on January 26, when the farmers led a violent tractor march. Similar orders were passed in Haryana and Punjab as well on January 26.

    Chakka jam: No untoward incident, but farmers block several highways

    On Thursday National Security Advisor met with Union Home Minister, Amit Shah amidst the farmer protests and the propaganda by few foreign personalities.

    Delhi's police commissioner, S N Srivastava was also at the meeting with the Home Minister along with the NSA.

    Shah also with Intelligence Bureau chief, Arvind Kumar. The meeting takes place in the wake of the chakka jam call by the farmers on February 6.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 6, 2021, 15:52 [IST]
