    J&K: Internet restored after being snapped to plug rumours about Geelani's health

    By PTI
    Srinagar, Feb 13: Mobile Internet services was restored in Kashmir on Thursday afternoon, hours after authorities had suspended the facility to prevent rumours about the health of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

    The services were snapped late Wednesday night after some social media posts claimed the health of the 90-year-old Geelani deteriorated, they said.

    File photo of Syed Ali Shah Geelani
    Adequate number of security forces have been deployed at vulnerable places in Kashmir to maintain law and order and prevent miscreants from fomenting any trouble.

      Geelani's family said he has has been ill for some time but his condition is stable.

      Read more about:

      suspended jammu and kashmir rumours syed ali shah geelani internet

