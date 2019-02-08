  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier gets trolled over liplock video that went viral

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 08: A video clip of internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier from her upcoming film Oru Adaar Love showing her in an intimate liplock with her co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof, has apparently didn't go well with the netizens ever since it dropped.

    [Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier shoots a flying kiss that melts your heart in latest teaser]

    Priya Prakash Varrier

    Unlike the famous wink video, this one is getting brutally trolled on social media. Sadly, the YouTube users are upset with both Priya and the makers of Uru Adaar Love for promoting sexual content in a film, which is about an innocent school-time love story.

    Priya Varriers liplock video

    Priya became a celebrity overnight after a short clip from the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from Omar Lulu's upcoming Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love went viral on social media. The song sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan and composed by Shaan Rahman became popular but it was Priya who stole the show.

    [SC quashes FIR against internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier]

    Priya broke records on Instagram and YouTube. The debutante actress gained about 606K followers on Instagram within a day and the song, Manikya Malaraya Poovi crossed 10 million views within days which no other song in Mollywood had managed to achieve in such a short span of time.

    Read more about:

    priya prakash varrier oru adaar love viral

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue