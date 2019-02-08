Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier gets trolled over liplock video that went viral

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 08: A video clip of internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier from her upcoming film Oru Adaar Love showing her in an intimate liplock with her co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof, has apparently didn't go well with the netizens ever since it dropped.

Unlike the famous wink video, this one is getting brutally trolled on social media. Sadly, the YouTube users are upset with both Priya and the makers of Uru Adaar Love for promoting sexual content in a film, which is about an innocent school-time love story.

Priya became a celebrity overnight after a short clip from the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from Omar Lulu's upcoming Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love went viral on social media. The song sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan and composed by Shaan Rahman became popular but it was Priya who stole the show.

Priya broke records on Instagram and YouTube. The debutante actress gained about 606K followers on Instagram within a day and the song, Manikya Malaraya Poovi crossed 10 million views within days which no other song in Mollywood had managed to achieve in such a short span of time.