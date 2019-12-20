Internet restored in Assam after 10 days; CM says no threat to our identity or culture

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Guwahati, Dec 20: After 10 days, Internet services have been restored in Assam though Gauhati High Court ordered its restoration by 5pm on Thursday.

Assuring people of Assam, CM Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said there is no threat to identity or culture of people of the state. The Assam CM said there was an attempt to misguide people and added, "Some people are spreading misinformation and fake news among the people. They are the main enemies of our society.

The Gauhati High Court had directed the Assam government to restore mobile internet services at 5 pm on Thursday. A division bench of Justices Manojit Bhuyan and Saumitra Saikia gave the direction after hearing four PILs filed by journalist Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, and advocates Bonoshri Gogoi, Randeep Sharma and Debakanta Doley.

Life back on track as Assam remains peaceful

Mobile and broadband internet services were suspended on the evening of December 11, following incidents of violence during protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

Broadband services have already resumed in Assam.

Normalcy returned in Assam with the state remaining peaceful after several days of violent protests against the new citizenship law.

Flight operations and railway services have resumed in Guwahati while flights to and from Dibrugarh airport were also operating as per schedule, the officials said.

Gauhati HC directs Assam govt to restore mobile internet services

Assam witnessed violent protests against the Act with three rail stations, a post office, a bank, a bus terminus, shops, dozens of vehicles and many other public properties being set ablaze or damaged by the protesters.