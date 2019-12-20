Mobile internet ban lifted in Assam after 10 days; CM says no threat to our identity or culture

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Guwahati, Dec 20: Mobile internet services resumed in Assam on Friday, ten days after it was snapped in the wake of violent protests over the new citizenship law.

A senior official of private telecom operator Airtel said the ban was lifted from 9 am on Friday. "As we did not received any fresh order to continue with the blackout, we have lifted the ban from 9 am," he said.

The state government had said that mobile internet services in the state would be restored from Friday though the Gauhati High Court had ordered restoration of the service by 5 pm on Thursday. Broadband services have already resumed in Assam.

Assuring people of Assam, CM Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said there is no threat to identity or culture of people of the state. The Assam CM said there was an attempt to misguide people and added, "Some people are spreading misinformation and fake news among the people. They are the main enemies of our society.

Earlier on Thursday, the Gauhati High Court had directed the Assam government to restore mobile internet services at 5 pm. A division bench of Justices Manojit Bhuyan and Saumitra Saikia gave the direction after hearing four PILs filed by journalist Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, and advocates Bonoshri Gogoi, Randeep Sharma and Debakanta Doley.

Life back on track as Assam remains peaceful

Mobile and broadband internet services were suspended on the evening of December 11, following incidents of violence during protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

Normalcy returned in Assam with the state remaining peaceful after several days of violent protests against the new citizenship law.

Flight operations and railway services have resumed in Guwahati while flights to and from Dibrugarh airport were also operating as per schedule, the officials said.

Gauhati HC directs Assam govt to restore mobile internet services

Assam witnessed violent protests against the Act with three rail stations, a post office, a bank, a bus terminus, shops, dozens of vehicles and many other public properties being set ablaze or damaged by the protesters.