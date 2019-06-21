International Yoga Day updates: Ministers, CMs, citizens join PM Modi to celebrate this Day
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
|
New Delhi, June 21: On the fifth International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Yoga Day celebrations and performed asanas at a ground in Ranchi on Friday along with 40,000 others while other BJP leaders, Union ministers and yoga enthusiasts did the same in other cities across the country.
Appealing to people to take yoga to all sections of society, Prime Minister said yoga is above everything. He also urged people to make yoga an integral part of life.
Modi has been sharing an asan a day on the social media and urging people to join the movement.
Several programmes associated with the International Day of Yoga were also organised with great enthusiasm in various countries.
Officers from Airport Authority of India performed yoga at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan today
Jun 21, 2019 12:04 PM
Rajya Sabha
Vijila Sathyananth, AIADMK MP said,''Tamil Nadu is a water deficit state.The only major river system in the state is Cauvery river system. Only solution is that Centre should take complete authority of management of water of Cauvery. The release of water should be immediate.
Jun 21, 2019 11:51 AM
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in Port Blair said,''Word Yoga itself means union&inclusiveness, to live a life in an inclusive manner. Becoming a human being means the longing to expand and include. Yoga is only harnessing that innate longing in every human being to include everything.''
Jun 21, 2019 11:27 AM
After Yoga Day celebrations in Ranchi, PM Modi lands in Delhi. He will be in Parliament and will attend a series of meetings.
Jun 21, 2019 11:23 AM
French Ambassador to India, Alexandre Ziegler on Yoga Day 2019 said,''We had more than 100 yoga practitioners this morning. We have Yoga lessons almost everyday at the Embassy. Yoga is becoming popular among the French people now. It helps to stay fit both physically and mentally.''
Jun 21, 2019 10:16 AM
Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu has said that yoga is not for Modi, but for the body. He also advised people to stay away for instant food, saying that such items are harmful to the body. Our forefathers gave us good food practices. Don’t get carried away by pizza, burger, the vice-president said.
Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik shares his art on sand at Puri beach in Odisha on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Friday.
Jun 21, 2019 10:13 AM
Former External Affairs minister, Sushma Swaraj wishes people on International Yoga Day. She tweeted saying, "Heartiest greetings on the International Yoga Day. India's proposal to declare 21st June as the International Yoga day was passed unopposed by United Nations in a record time of 75 days."
Chennai school's students wish Indian cricket team for ICC WC 2019 by creating a design of World Cup in yoga position on the occasion of International Day of Yoga on Friday.
Jun 21, 2019 10:13 AM
Yogah citta vrtti nirodhah..Yoga Sutra 1.2 Patanjali 🙏🏼 Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self..Bhagwad Gita. Yoga is not religion, it’s science of integrating body, mind and soul. Yoga day Every day and yet Happy #InternationalYogaDay 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/9XZP7sAw2T
Border Security Force's equestrian team performs Yoga on horsebacks at the BSF camp in Gurugram
Jun 21, 2019 9:53 AM
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat leads Yoga Day 2019 celebrations.
Jun 21, 2019 9:52 AM
Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal performs Yoga in Guwahati
Jun 21, 2019 9:50 AM
Ram Madhav, BJP National General Secretary, performs yoga at an event in Trivandrum
Jun 21, 2019 9:05 AM
Yoga was performed by Indian Navy and Central Industrial Security Force personnel at Marina Beach
Jun 21, 2019 9:05 AM
Union Minister Smriti Irani performs Yoga in Dwarka.
Jun 21, 2019 8:57 AM
Home Minister Amit Shah said, "On International Yoga Day, I express my great gratitude to the Prime Minister for giving a global form to Yoga. The knowledge of yoga is for the welfare of the whole world."
Jun 21, 2019 8:48 AM
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev performs yoga along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nanded on International Day of Yoga.
Jun 21, 2019 8:48 AM
Personnel of 9th Battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) perform 'River Yoga' in Digaru river on International Day of Yoga near Teju, Lohitpur.
Jun 21, 2019 8:47 AM
People perform Yoga in Janaki Temple premises in Janakpur, at an event organised by the Embassy of India on 5th International Day of Yoga.
Jun 21, 2019 8:47 AM
ITBP personnel in at Rohtang Pass also joined the world wide celebration of the International Day of Yoga.
Troops of Assam Rifles, CRPF, Police and civilians performed Yoga at Indo - Myanmar border despite bad weather & rain, today
Jun 21, 2019 8:36 AM
India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin said,''I hope this indoor yoga session in Gen Assembly hall, the first of its kind, will reinforce values of cleaner,greener and more sustainable future that all of you yogis are committed to.''
Jun 21, 2019 8:35 AM
TBP personnel deputed on Amarnath Yatra security duty perform Yoga
Jun 21, 2019 8:35 AM
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari leads International Day of Yoga celebrations in Maharashtra's Nagpur
Jun 21, 2019 8:34 AM
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan performs Yoga
Jun 21, 2019 8:23 AM
Syed Akbaruddin, India's Permanent Representative to UN Ambassador, at UN in New York said,''UN has a special place in the remarkable growth of Yoga in our own lifetimes. It was here that ancient practice of Yoga was transformed into an annual global observance.''
Jun 21, 2019 8:23 AM
DRDO Chief Dr G Satheesh Reddy performs Yoga at DRDO facility in the national capital.
Jun 21, 2019 8:22 AM
Pres Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi said,''International Day of Yoga is being celebrated at Rashtrapati Bhavan since 2015. I'm happy that like previous years, this year too we're celebrating Yoga Day here. It's not just an event, it's a way to make yoga an integral part of our life.''
Watch at this space how Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel perform Yoga at an altitude of 18000 feet in northern Ladakh in minus 20 Degrees Celsius temperature.
Jun 21, 2019 8:06 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with people after performing yoga at Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi
Jun 21, 2019 8:05 AM
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has asked commuters to avoid Rajpath and its connecting roads on Friday morning as nearly 30,000 people are expected to throng the Red Fort on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.
Jun 21, 2019 7:46 AM
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla performed Yoga along with parliamentarians and parliament staff.
Jun 21, 2019 7:46 AM
As part of the International Yoga Day, Yoga was performed at the French embassy in New Delhi.
Jun 21, 2019 7:28 AM
It is time to take Yoga to the villages says Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Jun 21, 2019 7:26 AM
The ITBP personnel deployed in the naxal affected area of Kondagaon, Chhattisgarh performed yoga.
Jun 21, 2019 7:22 AM
Meanwhile, the newly-elected Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will participate in an event to be held on the premises of the Parliament House complex.
Jun 21, 2019 7:21 AM
Yoga belongs to everyone and everyone belongs to yoga: Modi
Jun 21, 2019 7:21 AM
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend an early morning yoga session at Rajpath in Delhi, along with New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi and a large number of people.
Jun 21, 2019 7:21 AM
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and East Delhi lawmaker Gautam Gambhir will attend a yoga session at the Yamuna Sports Complex in Shahdara.
We all know the importance of Yoga very well. It has always been an important part of our culture. But now we all have to take the practice of Yoga to another level, Modi said at the Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi.
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev performed Yoga along with his followers at Nanded. Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis was also present.
Jun 21, 2019 7:18 AM
I extent my good wishes to all of you, in India and across the globe on the occasion of International Yoga Day, Modi said.
Jun 21, 2019 7:18 AM
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president J P Nadda will perform yoga, along with other party leaders and workers, at a park opposite the headquarters of the saffron party on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Marg.
Jun 21, 2019 7:17 AM
I thank ppl across the world for joining International Day of Yoga celebrations. World over, the first rays of the Sun are being welcomed by dedicated Yoga practitioners, it's a beautiful sight. I urge you all to embrace Yoga&make it integral part of your daily routine, Modi also said.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more