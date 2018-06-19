International Yoga Day: Modi to take part in a gala event in Dehradun

Yoga has been a part of India's culture for thousands of years. The idea to dedicate a day aimed at spreading awareness regarding the benefits of yoga was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), after which it was officially celebrated for the first time on 21 June, 2015.

The theme of this year's International yoga day is 'yoga for peace' which would highlight the importance of yoga in improving the health of mind, body and soul. This holistic practice helps a person find inner peace and tackle with stress in day-to-day life.

The initiative of the international yoga day was supported by many world leaders and was adopted by nearly 177 nations. This year, Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate for an event in Dehradun which would be attended by nearly 60000 participants. The event has received overwhelming support from the people and hence Dehradun is all geared up to make the day a successful one. Reports suggest that this year, the celebrations in the UN Headquarters will be led by the vice chancellor of the Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (S-VYASA) who is also the personal yoga consultant of the prime minister.

Improved respiration, weight reduction and cardiovascular health are only few of the many benefits that yoga has to offer. Many people suffering from ailments resort to yoga to increase their energy and flexibility. Yogic exercises have plenty of benefits beyond just physical health. It helps clear your mind from unwanted thoughts and also helps to avoid depression and stress. Yoga does wonders to mental health and helps a person to keep calm and composed. Some yoga experts also believe that breathing exercises can assist you in relieving depression.

The day is supported by many people worldwide and it is clear that they have immense respect for this tradition. Many schools take an hour off their academic schedule to demonstrate and urge their students on the benefits of yoga. The aim of it is to motivate the students so that the tradition does not end with this generation and it gets passed on. Some schools have also added yoga to their co-curricular activities so that interested students can practice yoga at least once in a week.

As part yoga day, many celebrities also stress upon the importance of yoga by uploading photos, videos and suggestions to inculcate the need for yoga in the minds of people. Narendra Modi also took to social media and uploaded a video with a message that urged the people to make yoga a part of their lives. The message read, "Yoga is the journey from 'me' to 'we.' It promises balance, calm, helps boost concentration and gives immense strength." Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shilpa Shetty have also showed great deal of interest to promote yoga in the past.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day