Modi leads International Yoga Day, says it unifies the world

From Dehradun to Dublin, Shanghai to Chicago, Jakarta to Johannesburg, Yoga has become a unifying force, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. He was addressing a gathering at the Forest Research Institute in Dehradun, Uttarakhan on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

Modi led thousands of volunteers at Dehradun to mark the fourth International Yoga Day. The Prime Minister reached the venue a little after 6:30 am, following which he addressed the gathering. Nearly 50,000 persons are at the main function. There are around 50,000 mats laid out for the participants. Nearly 3,000 personnel have been deployed for security.

In today's fast changing time, Yoga binds together a person's body, brain and soul. This makes one experience peace, Modi also said. Dehradun se Dublin tak, Shanghai se Chicago tak, Jakarta se Johannesburg tak, Yoga hi Yoga hai. Yoga has become one of the unifying forces of the world, he further added.

The manner which this day is celebrated, it becomes clear that the world has embraced Yoga. Yoga day has become one of the biggest mass movements in the quest for health and well-being, Modi further added.

He further added that Yoga is one of the most previous gifts given by the ancient Indian sages to mankind. Yoga is not just a set of exercises that keeps the body fit. It is a passport to health assurance, a key to fitness and wellness, Modi also said.

Modi also added that in a world of excess, Yoga promises restraint and balance. It also promises calm in a world of mental stress. In a distracted world, Yoga helps in keeping focus and in a world of fear, it promises hope and strength, the Prime Minister also said.

