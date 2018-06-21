International Yoga Day: Grand events planned across the country

Grand celebrations have been planned across the country for the fourth International Yoga Day today. The main event would be held in Dehradun where Prime Minister Narendra Modi would lead about 55,000 enthusiasts in performing asanas.

In New Delhi, eight events have been planned with the main event set to be held at Rajpath. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will be organising events at Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park, Talkatora Garden and Rajpath.

Yoga is being promoted in a big way since BJP-led government came to power in 2014. PM Modi proposed to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) about observing a day dedicated to this ancient India practice after which it was decided that International Yoga Day would be observed on June 21 every year.

Ahead of the Yoga day, the prime minister posted a video on his Twitter handle giving a message that yoga is a "passport" to health assurance and not just a set of exercises that keeps the body fit.

Students perform yoga ahead of International Day of Yoga 2018 at Lal Parade Ground, in Bhopal In Kota, Rajasthan, 72,000 participants would take part in series of Yoga Events planned for today. Kota is attempting to create a World Record by organizing a series of Yoga events. The fact that the city is vying to enter the Guinness Book of World Records for hosting the maximum number of yoga events on June 21st, has definitely encouraged everyone to do their bit. Adding on to the public enthusiasm is the fact that yoga guru, Baba Ramdev, will be present in Kota, when the city will attempt to make it to the Guinness Book of World Records. Yoga enthusiasts practice yoga on the eve of International Day of Yoga 2018 in Bengaluru Around 1.25 crore people, including over 8,000 differently-abled and over 4,000 pregnant women, will take part in the International Yoga Day events to be organised across Gujarat today. Ahmedabad district administration is gearing up to break the world record of maximum number of differently-abled people doing 'silent Yoga' together, Minister of State for Education Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said. Yoga enthusiasts perform yoga ahead of International Day of Yoga 2018 in Jodhpur Several ministries, like the Ministry of AYUSH has launched mobile app ‘Yoga Locator' giving details of yoga activities in a particular surrounding area, while the Ministry of Women and Child Development has launched "#YogaFor9to5", a contest to generate awareness on the benefits of yoga at workplace for women. Students practice yoga on the eve of International Day of Yoga 2018 in Kozhikode Besides, celebrations will take place in more than 150 countries, with Indian missions coordinating activities in landmark places, the ministry official said. The centrepiece of the first IDY celebration on June 21, 2015 was New Delhi's Rajpath, with the event making it to the Guinness World Records with 35,985 participants performing asanas at one venue and 84 nationalities being part of it. Last year, the main function was at Lucknow.

Images courtesy - PTI

OneIndia News with PTI inputs

