    International Yoga Day 2019: Ranchi decked up, Modi to perform Asanas with 35,000 people

    Ranchi, June 21: Ranchi is all set to host the main event of the International Day of Yoga Day, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the celebrations. Scheduled to host 35,000 yoga enthusiasts at the city's Prabhat Tara Maidan, Ranchi administration is working overtime toensure that fooproof measures are in place.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing Yoga
    File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing Yoga

    Meanwhie, Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Rohtak and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital for the Yoga day celebrations.

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president J P Nadda will perform yoga, along with other party leaders and workers, at a park opposite the headquarters of the saffron party on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Marg here.

    International Yoga Day 2019: The ancient Indian practice that enriches quality of life

    Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on June 21.

    Yoga connects people and with the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi world has adopted yoga, an official release quoting Chief Minister Raghubar Das said here Thursday.

    It is a matter of great pride that the Prime Minister will participate in the main programme of International Yoga Day in Ranchi. The state government is putting all efforts to make the programme success. Good arrangements have been made for the participants, Das said.

    During one of his previous yoga day speeches, the Prime Minister had said yoga has become one of the most powerful unifying forces in the world.

    Adequate security arrangements have been made as over 40,000 yoga enthusiasts are expected to take part, an official release said.

    Gates will be opened at 3 a.m. with free bus service, which will start Thursday night, it said.

    A total 400 make-shift toilets, over 200 drinking water kiosks, eight medical teams, 21 ambulances, jawans of NDRF and more than 100 CCTV cameras are in place at the venue adjacent to the Prabhat Tara school.

    A total 28 display screens have been installed at the venue for live telecast of the event.

    This years slogan is --- Yoga for Heart.

    As many as 35,000 people participated in the yoga session that was held to mark International Yoga Day, at the high school grounds, here in Davanagere on Wednesday.

    Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 1:40 [IST]
