    International Nurses Day: A story about a pregnant lady who serves COVID-19 patients daily

    Bengaluru, May 12: When people are trying to lock themselves in the safest places amid the fatal coronavirus outbreak the police, doctors, nurses are a few among all, who dedicated their lives to save others.

    There is no other better opportunity to pay a tribute to a nurse, Roopa Praveen Rao, on the very International Nurses Day.

    Karnataka's Roopa Praveen Rao, a nurse at Jayachamarajendra Government Hospital in Shivamogga set an example by choosing to continue to serve the patients amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis being an expectant mother.

    Frontline nurse lives life in isolation ward

    Rao is nine months pregnant though it did not stop her from serving patients. Living in Gajanuru village she travels every day to Thirthahalli taluk to attend to the patients at the hospital.

    "The taluk hospital is surrounded by many villages, people need our service. My seniors had asked me to take leave but I want to serve people. I work six hours a day," she told ANI.

    Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expressing his gratitude and requested her to go on maternity leave.

    "Roopa, I am amazed to learn about your efforts. It is nice to learn that a woman from my district is putting in so much of efforts. At least now please take rest and return to work after delivery... I humbly request you to take rest from today," Yediyurappa told her over the phone.

    Meanwhile, Shivamogga, which was under green zone till now, saw a spurt in cases on Sunday with eight people testing positive and one of them was from Teerthahalli.

