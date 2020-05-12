International Nurses Day 2020: Politicians extend gratitude to nation's 'unsung heroes'

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 12: Several top politicians such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi and many others on Tuesday extended their gratitude towards the nurses' community on the occasion of International Nurses Day.

Taking to Twitter, Home Minister Amit Shah said that nurses are the backbone of the medical sector and their role in containing the spread of COVID-19 is "remarkable".

Coronavirus lockdown: 4 migrants, headed home, killed in accidents

"On #InternationalNursesDay, I express my gratitude towards all the nurses serving humanity across the world. Nurses are the backbone of our medical sector. Their role in containing the spread of COVID-19 is truly remarkable. India salutes our nurses for their tireless efforts," Shah's tweet read.

On #InternationalNursesDay, I express my gratitude towards all the nurses serving humanity across the world. Nurses are the backbone of our medical sector. Their role in containing the spread of COVID-19 is truly remarkable. India salutes our nurses for their tireless efforts. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 12, 2020

On the other side, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi described nurses as "the unsung heroes" and said that they are the first line of defence in the battle against the ongoing pandemic. He also thanked the nurses for working tirelessly to save lives.

Across India our nurses are working tirelessly, around the clock, to help save lives. They are our unsung heroes, our first line of defence against the Covid19 virus.



On #InternationalNursesDay I thank & salute each & every one of them for their hard work & dedication. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 12, 2020

West Bengal Chief Minister also took to Twitter and said that nurses are playing an important role in the fight against the coronavirus.

Coronavirus crisis: TMC, BJP indulge in war of words during PM Modi's meeting with CMs

Today is #InternationalNursesDay. Nurses are playing an important role in our fight against the coronavirus. We salute all those nurses who are selflessly attending to the patients in this time of crisis, putting themselves and their own families at risk. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 12, 2020

"Today is #InternationalNursesDay. Nurses are playing an important role in our fight against the coronavirus. We salute all those nurses who are selflessly attending to the patients in this time of crisis, putting themselves and their own families at risk," Mamata Banerjee said.