International Mountain Day 2019: History, theme, and importance of this day

International Mountain Day 2019: Theme

International Mountain Day is a chance to highlight that for rural youth, living in the mountains can be hard. Migration from the mountains leads to abandoned agriculture, land degradation and a loss of ancient cultural traditions.

The theme of International Mountain Day 2019 is "Mountains matter for Youth". This year, youth will take the lead and demand that mountains and mountain peoples become central in the national and international development agendas; receive more attention, investments and tailored research.

International Mountain Day 2019: History

International Mountain Day has its roots in the document "Managing Fragile Ecosystems: Sustainable Mountain Development" (called Chapter 13), adopted in 1992 as part of the action plan Agenda 21 of the Conference on Environment and Development.

The increasing attention to the importance of mountains led the UN declare to 2002 the UN International Year of Mountains. The first international day was celebrated for the first time the following year, 2003.

Top 5 Mountain you must see before you Die!

Here's the list of top five mountain ranges around the world that you must see before you die! These mountains are popular tourist destinations and get visitors from across the world.

The Himalayas,

Great Dividing Range,

Atlas Mountain,

Alps and

Rocky Mountains