International flights to remain suspended until September 30

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 01: The suspension of international flights has been extended by the government till September 30 2020.

Schedule flights under the travel bubbles India has started creating with several countries like US, UK France and Germany will however be allowed and people eligible as per government norms can fly to and from India on them.

The DGCA in a statement said, the competent authority has decided to extend (suspension of scheduled international passenger flights to/from India) till 11.59 pm of September 30, 2020. This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Unlock 4.0: Maharashtra allows inter-district travel; fully 'unlocks' hotels

However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis, the DGCA also said.

India has so far created air bubbles with USA, UK, France, Germany, Qatar, UAE and Maldives. India is also in talks with other countries like New Zealand, Japan, Nigeria, Israel, Russia, Kenya, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan to create air bubbles.

It may be recalled India had suspended scheduled International passenger flights on March 22 in the wake of the pandemic. The aviation ministry has said that the resumption of scheduled international flights will be considered once domestic flights reach the 50 per cent mark of the originally approved summer schedule.