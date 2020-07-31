International flights suspended till August 31

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 31: The aviation regulator DGCA said on Friday it was extending the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights in the country till August 31 but added that some international scheduled services on selected routes may be permitted on a case to case basis.

    Representational Image

    Scheduled international passenger flights were suspended in India on March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis," said the circular by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

    Air India and other private domestic airlines have been operating unscheduled international repatriation flights under the Vande Bharat Mission, which was started on May 6 by the Central government.

    India resumed scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25, after a gap of two months.

    flights coronavirus

    Story first published: Friday, July 31, 2020, 17:10 [IST]
