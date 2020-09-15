International espionage: Accused kept in touch with Pak spies under guise of cloth trade

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 15: The National Investigation Agency has arrested on person in connection with the international espionage racket.

The accused has been identified as Giteli Imran, 37 years. He is a resident of Panchmahal, Godhra, Gujarat.

The case relates to an international espionage racket in which Pakistan-based spies recruited agents in India for collecting sensitive and classified information regarding locations/movements of Indian Naval Ships and Submarines, and other defence establishments. Investigation revealed that few navy personnel came in contact with Pakistani agents through social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp etc.

They shared classified information in lieu of money deposited into their bank accounts through Indian associates of Pak ISI who had business interests in Pakistan. The NIA had on June 15 filed a chargesheet against 14 accused persons.

Investigation has revealed that arrested accused Giteli Imran was associated with Pakistani spies/agents under the guise of cross-border cloth trade. As per the directions of Pakistan-based spies, he deposited money into the bank accounts of Indian Navy personnel at regular intervals in lieu of sensitive and classified data provided by them.

Some digital devices and incriminating documents have been seized in the search conducted at the house of Imran Giteli on Monday.