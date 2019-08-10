International drug racket: NIA arrests resident of Kashmir

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 10: The National Investigation Agency has arrested one Tariq Ahmed Lone in connection with a drug seizure case.

The case pertains to the seizure of 532 kilograms of heroine at Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir.

532 kilograms of heroin and 52 kilograms of mixed narcotics were seized on June 26 2019 at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) Attari. The involvement of an international drug racket based in Pakistan as well as in Afghanistan had come to light.

This is a case of narco-terrorism having national and international implications involving different terror groups wherein Narco consignments are allegedly being smuggled from across the international border for funding. The case is being investigated to unearth international Narco-terror linkages in order to pre-empt various terror modules operating to spread terror in the Indian hinterland, the NIA said in a note.