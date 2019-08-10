  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    International drug racket: NIA arrests resident of Kashmir

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 10: The National Investigation Agency has arrested one Tariq Ahmed Lone in connection with a drug seizure case.

    The case pertains to the seizure of 532 kilograms of heroine at Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir.

    International drug racket: NIA arrests resident of Kashmir

    532 kilograms of heroin and 52 kilograms of mixed narcotics were seized on June 26 2019 at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) Attari. The involvement of an international drug racket based in Pakistan as well as in Afghanistan had come to light.

    Lethpora CRPF camp attack: NIA charges 4

    This is a case of narco-terrorism having national and international implications involving different terror groups wherein Narco consignments are allegedly being smuggled from across the international border for funding. The case is being investigated to unearth international Narco-terror linkages in order to pre-empt various terror modules operating to spread terror in the Indian hinterland, the NIA said in a note.

    More NIA News

    Read more about:

    nia arrested pakistan attari

    Story first published: Saturday, August 10, 2019, 8:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue