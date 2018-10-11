India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
International Day of the Girl Child 2018: Significance, top quotes

By
    New Delhi, Oct 11: Today (October 11) is International Day of the Girl Child 2018. The theme of this year's International Day of Girl Child is 'With Her: A Skilled Girl Force'. This is an important day in the context of India where the gender ratio is skewed but has been improving over the years. Gender equality is the need of the hour in India where the society is considered to be male-dominated.

    Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao
    Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao

    The current Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in India lays a great emphasis on women empowerment and has launched a campaign by the name Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (Save girl child, educate a girl child).

    International Day of the Girl Child aims to highlight and address the needs and challenges girls face, while promoting girls' empowerment and the fulfillment of their human rights. Across the world, girls face adversities that hinder their education, training and entry into the workforce.They have less access to information, communication technology and resources, such as the internet where the global gender gap is growing.

    Today's generation of girls are preparing to enter a world of work that is being transformed by innovation and automation. Educated and skilled workers are in great demand, but roughly a quarter of young people - most of them female - are currently neither employed or in education or training.

    Top girl child quotes:

    "A Baby Girl...One Of The Most Beautiful Miracles In Life."

    "A Girl Child Brings Joy, She Is No Less Than A Boy."

    "Boisterous As Wind, Playful As Balloon , Please Don't Kill The Little Butterfly In Her Cocoon."

    "Daughters Are Flowers That Are Forever In Bloom."

    "Every Man Needs A Mother, Wife, Sister Then Why Not A Daughter?"

    "Girls are great, don't destroy their fate."

    Read more about:

    girl girl child beti bachao beti padhao

    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
