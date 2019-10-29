Intermittent rains to continue in Chennai

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Chennai, Oct 29: Chennai is likely to receive intermittent rains on Tuesday with showers picking up pace during the last 24 hours. These rains can be attributed to a trough running from the cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal across the Tamil Nadu coast.

According to private weather agency Skymet weather, it is due to the formation a low pressure area in Southwest Bay of Bengal, off the Sri Lanka coast, the system is likely to move west-northwest direction and intensify further into a depression. With this, the trough would also get more marked.

With the northeast monsoon having set in, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over north Tamil Nadu and at many places over south Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Sunday. Coastal parts of the state, a few parts of interior Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to receive light to moderate rain on Monday.

The north east monsoon accounts for about 48% of Tamil Nadu's annual rainfall of around 945 mm and stretches till December.

The setting-in of north east monsoon, likely to be normal this year, has brought relief to the State, especially Chennai, as a deficit rainfall in 2018 had resulted in severe water shortage in this metropolis this year as the reservoirs feeding it had dried up.