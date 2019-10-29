  • search
    Intermittent rains to continue in Chennai

    By Simran Kashyap
    Chennai, Oct 29: Chennai is likely to receive intermittent rains on Tuesday with showers picking up pace during the last 24 hours. These rains can be attributed to a trough running from the cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal across the Tamil Nadu coast.

    Intermittent rains to continue in Chennai
    Representational Image

    According to private weather agency Skymet weather, it is due to the formation a low pressure area in Southwest Bay of Bengal, off the Sri Lanka coast, the system is likely to move west-northwest direction and intensify further into a depression. With this, the trough would also get more marked.

    Heavy rains continue in Goa, fishermen asked to keep off sea

    With the northeast monsoon having set in, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over north Tamil Nadu and at many places over south Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Sunday. Coastal parts of the state, a few parts of interior Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to receive light to moderate rain on Monday.

    The north east monsoon accounts for about 48% of Tamil Nadu's annual rainfall of around 945 mm and stretches till December.

    The setting-in of north east monsoon, likely to be normal this year, has brought relief to the State, especially Chennai, as a deficit rainfall in 2018 had resulted in severe water shortage in this metropolis this year as the reservoirs feeding it had dried up.

