Interest rate on employee provident fund reduced to 8.50% from 8.65%

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 05: The rate of interest on the employees' provident fund has been reduced from 8.65% for 2018-19 to 8.5% for 2019-20.

This is lower than the 8.65% interest rate given on employees' provident fund (EPF) deposits for the previous financial year 2018-19.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's (EPFO) apex decision making body -- the Central Board of Trustee.

"The EPFO has decided to provide 8.5 per cent interest rate on EPF deposits for 2019-20 in the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting today," Gangwar told reporters after the meeting.