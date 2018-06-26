Interest in joining Sangh rose after Mukherjee’s visit to Nagpur

Senior members of the RSS have said that after former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee attended a function of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh there has been a rise in the number of applicants.

There has been a 470 per cent increase in the number of online applications since Mukherjee attended a function at the RSS headquarters at Nagpur last month.

There had been a lot of interest generated among people about joining RSS and Mukherjee's presence at the event gave it a positive fillip. On June 6, the number of application submitted online was 378. On June 7, the number shot up to 1779, to the Join RSS website. Post June 7, the number across India is between 1200-1300," said Biplab Roy, RSS prachar pramukh (spokesperson) for South Bengal, interacting with mediapersons on Monday.

He also added that the number of applications also increased because of the nationalistic activities of the organisation.

