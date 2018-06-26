English

Interest in joining Sangh rose after Mukherjee’s visit to Nagpur

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Here are the top trending stories...
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Senior members of the RSS have said that after former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee attended a function of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh there has been a rise in the number of applicants.

    Pranab Mukherjee

    There has been a 470 per cent increase in the number of online applications since Mukherjee attended a function at the RSS headquarters at Nagpur last month.

    There had been a lot of interest generated among people about joining RSS and Mukherjee's presence at the event gave it a positive fillip. On June 6, the number of application submitted online was 378. On June 7, the number shot up to 1779, to the Join RSS website. Post June 7, the number across India is between 1200-1300," said Biplab Roy, RSS prachar pramukh (spokesperson) for South Bengal, interacting with mediapersons on Monday.

    He also added that the number of applications also increased because of the nationalistic activities of the organisation.

    Read more about:

    rss pranab mukherjee

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 7:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue