YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Inter-state travellers responsible for spurt in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru

    By PTI
    |

    Bengaluru, July 19: With the city witnessing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the past few days, the Karnataka government holds inter-state travellers responsible for the spurt in infections, saying those from hot spot states like Maharashtra could have brought the infection.

    Inter-state travellers responsible for spurt in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru

    State Minister for Medical Education K Sudhakar said there was no community transmission of the pandemic, adding if it were to be the case, the number of infections would be running into 'lakhs.' Sudhakar, in-charge of Karnataka vis-a-vis COVID-19 management, told PTI the spurt in cases was bound to happen, but said the government's "vigilant approach" has slowed down the spread of the virus by two months in this city. The state capital has so far reported 29,621 positive cases, including 6,540 discharges and 631 deaths.

    Bengaluru top cop Bhaskar Rao quarantines himself after driver tests COVID positive

    According to Sudhakar, when the lockdown was eased, people from various parts of the country, including high prevalence states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, came to Karnataka.

    "As you know, Bengaluru is a cosmopolitan city. So from every nook and corner people came here. When they came they were not mindful of what they were supposed to do (health precautions, apparently) and they spread the infection," he charged. The surge in coronavirus cases, according to Sudhakar, was bound to happen in every city and every state because of the global phenomenon of the disease. However, the government has delayed it by another two months compared to other states as it was "vigilant," he said.

    "I am not washing away the government's role. The government can do every bit to contain, to treat them, but citizens should cooperate. Society should actively come forward in controlling this pandemic," he pointed out. The minister ruled out community spread of the disease in Bengaluru though the city is witnessing a massive scale-up in cases. Sudhakar maintained that he cannot say that there was a community spread unless there was proper research. "If that was the case (community spread), it would not have been in thousands, it would have been in lakhs," Sudhakar said.

    Bengaluru: BBMP pourakarmika dies of COVID-19, third in a week

    The spread is still in the first and second levels, and "the third level of the community spread can be prevented with government's proactiveness and mindful conduct of the citizens," he added. Speaking about the measures taken by the government, Sudhakar said 8,134 local polling booth level task force committees have been constituted, which will play an important role along with the officers of various agencies. He added that the administration was trying to prevent its spread at the micro level, even as testing of samples has been ramped.

    While the government has clamped a lockdown till July 22 to curb the spread of the virus, it will take up various key measures like door-to-door survey, even as citizens venturing out during this time without valid reason is a strict no-no.

    By strictly implementing the curbs, the government hopes to break the virus chain. To a question, the minister ruled out any shortage of life saving drugs related to Coronavirus treatment. "There is no such shortage. We have enough and more. We have ordered more. Absolutely there is no dearth of medicines," he added.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    bengaluru coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue