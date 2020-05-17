Lockdown 4.0: Inter-state travel allowed; flights, metro stay suspended

  • search
    New Delhi, May 17: Inter-state movement of passenger vehicles, buses will be allowed with mutual consent of states involved during the COVID-19 lockdown 4.0, the centre said today as it extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 31, the third extension since the lockdown was announced on March 25.

    Representational Image
    The new rules allow movement of people during the daytime, and inter-state transport buses and public vehicles. It will, however, retain the key bars on air travel and metro rail, malls and gyms and big gatherings.

    The government today extended the lockdown for the third time till May 31 to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

    People above the age of 60 and children below 10 should not go out of doors, the government said.

    Sports complexes were on Sunday permitted to open by the Ministry of Home Affairs in the fourth phase of the coronavirus-forced lockdown, possibly clearing the path for a resumption of the training of athletes which came to a halt in mid-March.

    "Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open, however, spectators won't be allowed," read one of the guidelines to be followed during the lockdown, which was due to end on Monday but has been extended till May 31.

    India has recorded over 90,000 COVID-19 cases so far with nearly 3000 deaths. However, sport continues to be listed among the functions, gatherings and large congregations which are not allowed as of now.

    The lockdown came into effect in mid-march and elite athletes, who are based at Sports Authority of India (SAI) complexes in Patiala and Bengaluru, have been demanding a resumption of training.

    Last week, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju held a series of video conferences to take the athletes' view on the matter. On May 3, he had declared that the ministry was aiming for a phased resumption of national camps by the end of this month for at least the Olympic-bound athletes.

