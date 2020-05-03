Inter-state movement relaxation only for stranded migrants: Centre

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 03: The Union Home Ministry on Sunday clarified permission that has been given for movement of stranded persons including migrant workers, students, pilgrims and tourists doesn't apply to those categories of persons who are otherwise residing normally at places, other than the native places for purposes of work etc and who wish to visit their native places in normal course.

The ministry's order came after state governments rushed to the railways ministry to run special trains to send all migrant workers home.

"It is clarified that the MHA orders are meant to movement of such stranded persons, who had moved from their native places/ workplaces, just before the lockdown period, but could not return to their native places/ workplaces on account of restrictions placed on movement of persons and vehicles as part of lockdown measures," the order said.

"The facilitation envisaged in the aforesaid orders is meant for such distressed persons, but does not extend to those categories of persons, who are otherwise residing normally at places, other than the native places purposes of work etc., and who wish to visit their native places in the normal course," the Home Secretary stated in a letter sent to the all state chief secretaries and UT administrators on Sunday.

Several lakh migrant workers were stranded due to the lockdown in various parts of the country.

The home ministry on Friday allowed their movement through trains and buses with certain conditions that include consent of both sending and receiving states, maintenance of social distancing norms besides others.

A 21-day lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic. It was extended up to May 3 and again till May 17.