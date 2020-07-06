Intense lockdown in Aurangabad from July 10 amid COVID-19 surge

oi-Deepika S

Aurangabad, July 06: There would be a complete lockdown in Aurangabad city from July 10 to 18 in the wake of rising number of coronavirus cases.

This phase of the lockdown will be in force for nine days and cover certain industries, and only essential services will be allowed to operate during this period.

The city is under a curfew from 7 pm to 5 am to curb unnecessary movement of people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Only vehicles engaged in medical services and those belonging to industries with valid passes will be allowed to ply during curfew hours.

The administration has also advised citizens not to step out unnecessarily and purchase essentials from shops located within 2-km radius from their homes.

With fresh 217 cases, the COVID-19 count reached 6,730 in Aurangabad, while 11 deaths pushed the toll to 310. A total of 133 people were discharged during the day, taking the number of such cases to 3,374.

Of the 217 cases, 167 are from Aurangabad city while the rest are from rural parts. The district now has 3,046 active case.